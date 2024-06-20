First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Trading 0.9% Higher

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $119.90 and last traded at $119.77. 111,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 84,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.73.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 62.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 42.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

