Flare Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.06 Billion (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Flare has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $12.08 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Flare has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 42,779,875,673 coins. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,779,878,264.11874 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02607159 USD and is up 2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $14,395,694.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

