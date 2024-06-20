Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stake Lowered by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLO. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,583,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,171,000 after buying an additional 1,238,749 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $26,016,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $19,875,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 293.7% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 782,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,614,000 after purchasing an additional 583,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $11,518,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

NYSE FLO traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $22.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,719. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 162.71%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

