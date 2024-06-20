FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.36

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 41000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 633.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of C$14.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.55.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions had a negative return on equity of 135.33% and a negative net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of C$4.25 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time; FLYHT-WVSS-II, a mounted aircraft sensor that detects and reports water vapour; AFIRS Edge, provides AID functions to supply aircraft's data to the flight deck for EFB applications; FleetWatch, offers configurable fleet situational awareness platform; FuelSense, provides insight to an airline's management and usage of fuel; and ClearPort, a clear view into the status of an aircraft.

