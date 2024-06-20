Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Fortis by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of FTS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,282. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 13.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FTS

About Fortis

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.