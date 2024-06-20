Foster Group Inc. Acquires 14,075 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

VT traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $113.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,240. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.84. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $113.82.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

