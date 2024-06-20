Foster Group Inc. Has $15.87 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Foster Group Inc. cut its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.8% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $484.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,726,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,301,434. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $486.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $447.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.20.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

