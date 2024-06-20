Foster Group Inc. Has $37.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 1.8% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Foster Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $37,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909,057 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,427,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,939,000 after purchasing an additional 20,759 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,233,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,606,000 after purchasing an additional 459,753 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,287,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,074,000 after buying an additional 273,778 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,941,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,895,000 after buying an additional 251,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.94. 177,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,886. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.