Foster Group Inc. Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000. Foster Group Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Global REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 874.8% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 2,559,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,896,000 after buying an additional 2,297,209 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,484.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,383,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 1,296,406 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,695,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,378,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,449,000 after purchasing an additional 716,890 shares during the period. Finally, Adroit Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,056,000.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $23.07. 132,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,704. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

