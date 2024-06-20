Foster Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 240,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 68,145 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60,419 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 492,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,914 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,437,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,760,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.81. 562,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,655,705. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.75.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

