Foster Group Inc. Sells 848 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Foster Group Inc. cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,991,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,970,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $184.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.