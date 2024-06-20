Foster Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Foster Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,147,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,187 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 3.2% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $65,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFUS. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,041,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,115,000 after buying an additional 600,275 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,728,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,583,000 after purchasing an additional 213,455 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,792,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,153,000 after purchasing an additional 112,655 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 461.7% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,762,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,511,000 after buying an additional 1,448,658 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

DFUS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.13. 14,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,455. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.71. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $59.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.