Founders Capital Management Has $45,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Founders Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $150,204,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,763,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,177. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.42.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

