Founders Capital Management Has $5.08 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,912 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for about 3.4% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Corning by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Corning by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,899,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $667,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,450 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,745 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,039,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,856,000 after buying an additional 232,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $296,054,000 after buying an additional 146,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

GLW traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.88. 11,562,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,178,947. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.68. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $40.45.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Fox Advisors upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

