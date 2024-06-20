Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.25.

NYSE:FMS opened at $19.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. Fresenius Medical Care has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $27.72.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. Fresenius Medical Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 259.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 66,864 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 14,252.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 488,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 484,998 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 4th quarter worth $812,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 4th quarter worth $2,340,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 3rd quarter worth $676,000. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

