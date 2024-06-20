Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 2,448 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,323 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,320,940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,275,830 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,500,366,000 after acquiring an additional 283,802 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,273,669,000 after buying an additional 8,164,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,778,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,107,745,000 after buying an additional 2,307,763 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock remained flat at $70.33 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10,660,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,661,695. The firm has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a PE ratio of 113.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.28. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

