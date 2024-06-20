Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 13,040 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 320.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,110 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TD shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,458,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,896. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.20.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. Research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.64%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

