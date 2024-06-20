Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Novartis stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.74. 1,283,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

