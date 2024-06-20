Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BAH. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.45. 565,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,776. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $164.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $152,871.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,138.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,138.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,847,387.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

