Fulton Bank N.A. Has $3.37 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

ULTA traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $378.40. The stock had a trading volume of 992,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,367. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $612.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.30.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

