Fulton Bank N.A. Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,679 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Target by 62.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 735 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 37.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,045,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,645,000 after purchasing an additional 286,858 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $4,034,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 26.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $747,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,900 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,627,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,854. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Several research firms have commented on TGT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

