Fulton Bank N.A. Has $648,000 Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $86.57.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

