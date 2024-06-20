Fulton Bank N.A. Has $798,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,773 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,015,000 after acquiring an additional 80,345 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $407,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,383,000 after acquiring an additional 28,649 shares in the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $4,229,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $9.26 on Thursday, hitting $144.19. 41,196,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,439,045. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.67 billion, a PE ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.12.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,226,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,226,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,446 shares of company stock valued at $38,724,533 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

