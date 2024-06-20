Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT traded down $9.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $335.93. 1,708,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $182.96 and a 12-month high of $345.46. The company has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.49.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

