Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,509,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,907,000 after purchasing an additional 279,038 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,641,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,711. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.76 and a 200 day moving average of $94.53.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

