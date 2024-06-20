Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,728 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $1,103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 24.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,171 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,763,000 after buying an additional 71,391 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 469.0% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 14,748 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 923,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $176,953,000 after buying an additional 51,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,476,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,615,996. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

