Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 246 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE AMP traded up $5.15 on Thursday, hitting $442.22. 460,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $425.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $306.63 and a 52-week high of $442.79.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.88.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,376 shares of company stock worth $1,476,274. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

