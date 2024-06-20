Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 345 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 20.8% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.43. 8,130,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,674,974. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WMB

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.