Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 65 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on URI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $612.73.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $5.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $639.17. 615,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $662.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $637.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.01 and a twelve month high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

