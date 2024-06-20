Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSE:FURY – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.53. 66,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 68,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.
Fury Gold Mines Stock Up 8.0 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Fury Gold Mines Company Profile
Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.
