Fusionist Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.19 Million (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, Fusionist has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One Fusionist token can now be bought for $3.55 or 0.00005469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusionist has a market cap of $119.64 million and $22.19 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusionist Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,720,857 tokens. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 33,720,857 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 3.57961415 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $13,750,857.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

