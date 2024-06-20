Gas Price Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last week, Gas has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market cap of $217.60 million and approximately $10.08 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00005667 BTC on exchanges.

Gas Token Profile

Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 64,992,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. While NEO, the main cryptocurrency of NEO blockchain, represents ownership and is used for creating smart contracts and deploying decentralized applications, GAS pays for transaction fees and computational services. The amount of GAS generated is proportional to the amount of NEO held, and its demand increases with more transactions on the NEO network. GAS can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It was introduced by the NEO development team in China in 2014 when NEO was rebranded from Antshares.”

