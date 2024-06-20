GE Vernova (GEV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV):

6/13/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at Argus. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $186.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $163.00 to $176.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $154.00 to $164.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at Melius. They set a “hold” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock.

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.4 %

GEV stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.09. 3,530,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,783,760. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $185.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.64.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,256,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,474,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,854,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

