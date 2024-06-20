Gearbox Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $836,074.14 (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Gearbox Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Gearbox Protocol has a market cap of $10.13 million and approximately $836,074.14 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gearbox Protocol Profile

Gearbox Protocol’s genesis date was December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. The official message board for Gearbox Protocol is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol.

Gearbox Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,318,119,029.483126 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.0137628 USD and is up 5.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $865,499.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

