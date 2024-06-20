General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $61.00 at UBS Group

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.45% from the stock’s current price.

GM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.81.

Get General Motors alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GM

General Motors Stock Up 0.1 %

GM traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,957,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,940,301. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.74. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,183,243 shares of company stock valued at $53,203,153 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 95,131 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,280,439 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $240,036,000 after purchasing an additional 352,381 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 46,866 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.