Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Short Interest Update

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,557,600 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the May 15th total of 6,955,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.4 days.
Genscript Biotech Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GNNSF opened at C$1.05 on Thursday. Genscript Biotech has a 52-week low of C$1.05 and a 52-week high of C$3.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.95.
Genscript Biotech Company Profile
