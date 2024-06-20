Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Short Interest Update

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,557,600 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the May 15th total of 6,955,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.4 days.

Genscript Biotech Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GNNSF opened at C$1.05 on Thursday. Genscript Biotech has a 52-week low of C$1.05 and a 52-week high of C$3.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.95.

Genscript Biotech Company Profile

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in the United States of America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products; Biologics Development Services; Industrial Synthetic Biology Products; and Cell Therapy.

