GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Down 1.4%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.43 and last traded at $29.79. 430,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,891,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $251.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $29,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,994 shares in the company, valued at $36,882,792.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $29,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,882,792.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 94,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $2,585,027.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,669,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,241,560.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,578,698 shares of company stock valued at $53,711,842. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth $9,634,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Articles

