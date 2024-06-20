Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Gap Up to $63.15

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.15, but opened at $65.03. Gilead Sciences shares last traded at $65.82, with a volume of 1,876,508 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.06.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $845,000. IMS Capital Management raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 34.8% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 6,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,563,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 167.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 82,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 51,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 213,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after buying an additional 119,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

