Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.28

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.28 and traded as high as $22.82. Gladstone Capital shares last traded at $22.61, with a volume of 83,932 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Gladstone Capital Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $491.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.08 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 73.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 1,319.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 343,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 319,081 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 841.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 186,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 166,935 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $881,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 297.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 49,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 8.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 27,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

