Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Up 6.2%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $164.10 and last traded at $163.78. 49,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 486,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.21.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (down from $290.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.30 and a 200 day moving average of $206.09.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globant during the first quarter worth $297,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Globant by 1,079.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth about $9,974,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Globant by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Globant by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

