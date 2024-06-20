Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Position Decreased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,092,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 92,757 shares during the period. Globant comprises about 2.2% of Perpetual Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Perpetual Ltd owned 2.53% of Globant worth $220,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Globant by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,123,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $743,382,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Globant by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,614,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $319,485,000 after purchasing an additional 49,812 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Globant by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,323,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $315,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Globant by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 960,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,659,000 after purchasing an additional 714,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 16.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 734,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,317,000 after acquiring an additional 102,184 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLOB. StockNews.com raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Globant from $272.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Globant from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Globant from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

Globant stock traded up $14.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,049. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $151.68 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.72 million. Equities analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

