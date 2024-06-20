GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Position Increased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd raised its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 400.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,360,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,713,000 after purchasing an additional 561,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $181,687,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,664,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,963,000 after acquiring an additional 695,897 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,395,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,946,000 after acquiring an additional 375,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 3,402.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,442,000 after purchasing an additional 928,273 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDDY traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.10. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $142.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.54.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $474,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,632 shares in the company, valued at $24,261,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $474,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,261,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $141,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,374.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,195 shares of company stock worth $6,237,029. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

