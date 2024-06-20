Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gold Fields from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gold Fields from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 155.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 127,542 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 26.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth about $5,295,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 57.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 200,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 73,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $14.02 on Thursday. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

