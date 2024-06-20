Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.17.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on GFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gold Fields from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gold Fields from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Gold Fields
Institutional Trading of Gold Fields
Gold Fields Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $14.02 on Thursday. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gold Fields
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.