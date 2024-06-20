Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $14.02

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.02, but opened at $14.72. Gold Fields shares last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 614,693 shares trading hands.

GFI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gold Fields from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth $125,000. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

