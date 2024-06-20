Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Up to $13.02

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.02, but opened at $13.51. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 155,085 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

Institutional Trading of Golden Ocean Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after buying an additional 211,629 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 232.1% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 58,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 40,534 shares during the period. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

