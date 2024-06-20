Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.63

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.69 ($0.01), with a volume of 2318317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

Goldstone Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.04. The firm has a market cap of £4.53 million, a P/E ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.11.

About Goldstone Resources

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri project; and 90% interest in the Homase project located in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold Project in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

