Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $6,412,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $1,606,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Graco by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 77,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $2,026,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Graco by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 23,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

NYSE GGG traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $79.35. 529,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,905. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

