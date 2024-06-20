Great Waters Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Great Waters Wealth Management grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a PE ratio of -456.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

