Green Alpha Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prime Medicine were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in Prime Medicine by 733.3% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised Prime Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.09.

Shares of NYSE:PRME traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 716,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,731. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $738.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

