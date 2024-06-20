Green Alpha Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 1.1% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $76,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 18.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.1% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.62.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,742 shares of company stock worth $57,672,688. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $7.37 on Thursday, reaching $382.14. 5,845,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,823. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.71, a PEG ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $394.64.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

